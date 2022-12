Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Barrett & Matura on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Auto-Owners Insurance to Arizona District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims resulting from a fire, was filed by the Surrano Law Offices and Gauthier Murphy & Houghtaling on behalf of AGA Property Management LLC, Peter Moraru and Ludmilla Shechter. The case is 2:22-cv-02064, Aga Property Management LLC et al v. Owners Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 06, 2022, 7:35 PM