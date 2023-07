News From Law.com

A plan for an Atlanta-area hospital system to take over Augusta University's hospitals complies with state law and may proceed, Georgia's attorney general ruled Thursday. Marietta-based Wellstar Health System would take over the 478-bed Augusta University Medical Center and 154-bed Children's Hospital of Georgia, as well as the rights to build a 100-bed hospital in Grovetown, in the growing Columbia County suburbs of Augusta.

