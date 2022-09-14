AG Rob Bonta Sues Amazon Over Alleged Price-Setting Scheme |...

News From Law.com

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday sued Amazon, accusing the online retailing giant of coercing sellers into setting artificially high prices on other sites. The suit, filed in San Francisco County Superior Court, alleges Amazon violated antitrust and unfair competition laws. The 84-page complaint says the company improperly requires vendors to sign agreements that penalize them if they offer their goods at a cheaper price elsewhere.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 14, 2022, 3:40 PM