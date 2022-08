News From Law.com

The New York Attorney General's office has secured a $4 million settlement from 29 New York City landlords over allegations of a scheme aimed at deregulating rent-stabilized properties. According to an announcement from the state attorney general, New York AG Letitia James' team uncovered an illegal kickback scheme by the management companies they employed to deregulate hundreds of rent-stabilized apartments.

New York

August 23, 2022, 6:13 PM