Following seven years at the Delaware Department of Justice, Albert "AJ" Roop started as Potter Anderson & Corroon's first assistant general counsel and director of risk management on Monday. Roop, the former prosecutor and recent chief of staff for Attorney General Kathy Jennings, said his duties at the DOJ helped to prepare him for his new role advising Potter Anderson and mitigating risk to the firm.

Delaware

July 12, 2023, 3:26 PM

