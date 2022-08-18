AG James Settles With Landlord Investigated for Allegedly Bl...

News From Law.com

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday announced she has reached a settlement with a large New York City-based landlord that her office investigated for wrongfully obtaining housing-court records to more than two dozen potential tenants over a nearly three-month stretch and then denying housing to seven of them. James framed the investigation into the Clipper Equity real estate company, and the resulting settlement memorialized in a 14-page "Assurance of Discontinuance," as part of her Housing Protection Unit's continued efforts to protect New York tenants by "cracking down" on illegal "tenant blacklisting."

Real Estate

August 18, 2022, 4:17 PM