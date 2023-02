News From Law.com

Attorney General William Tong sent a civil investigative demand to for-profit nursing school Stone Academy after its sudden closure of its campuses in East Hartford, Waterbruy and West Haven. The school announced its closure on Feb. 15 after concerns related to National Council Licensure Examination Rates, faculty qualifications and clinical training, according to a press release by the Attorney General's office.

Connecticut

February 27, 2023, 1:16 PM