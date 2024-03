News From Law.com

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out his department's white collar enforcement priorities at the ABA's 39th annual white collar crime institute in San Francisco, saying he's focused on going after individual misconduct by executives. His remarks came just as the DOJ indicted a Chinese national for trade secret theft against Google.

March 07, 2024, 6:45 AM

