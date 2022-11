New Suit

Amazon.com and Zurich American Insurance were hit with a lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The case, filed by Clinton & Clinton on behalf of AG-EIP 1 Geoffrey Drive LLC, centers on underlying litigation involving personal injury claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04629, AG-Eip 1 Geoffrey Drive, LLC v. Zurich American Insurance Company et al.

Internet & Social Media

November 18, 2022, 6:33 PM