After Years of Record Financials, Jackson Walker May Struggl...

News From Law.com

Jackson Walker, which has posted record financials the last few years, faces a less rosy outlook as 2023 winds down, because the U.S. Trustee for the Southern District of Texas has filed motions seeking to vacate orders awarding the firm about $13 million in fees and expenses in dozens of bankruptcy cases.The fallout from the bankruptcy scandal may also affect the firm's future bankruptcy practice, which is boosted by a close working relationship with Kirkland & Ellis.

Legal Services - Large Law

November 13, 2023, 3:58 PM

nature of claim: /