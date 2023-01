News From Law.com

Edward Burbach, chair of Foley & Lardner's government solutions practice group, is now managing partner of the Austin office, following the unexpected death of longtime leader Kim Yelkin in December.Yelkin, who was 67, opened the Austin office in 2002 and had led it for 20 years. She had been a co-chair of the Am Law 100 firm's state and local public affairs practice.

Government

January 12, 2023, 10:39 AM