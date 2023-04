News From Law.com

In the wake of two consecutive outlier years, White & Case saw its revenue shrink slightly in 2022, down 1.5% to $2.83 billion, from a high-water mark of $2.87 billion in 2021. Its revenue per lawyer saw more significant declines, dropping 7.2% to $1.08 million, down from $1.17 million in 2021.

Legal Services - Large Law

April 12, 2023, 4:52 PM

nature of claim: /