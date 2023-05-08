After Turnover at Lewis Brisbois, Are More Abrupt Exits on t...

News From Law.com

Just one day after an eight-partner group that broke off from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith went public with plans to take more than 100 attorneys with them, Lewis Brisbois announced its founding partner and longtime chairman Bob Lewis, at 86, would step down from his chairman post, and it would form an expanded management committee.Some sources familiar with the situation say the transition was already in the works given Bob Lewis' tenure. Yet some sources contend that the large group departure was the final catalyst for the rather abrupt transition which is still playing out. Lewis Brisbois is no doubt navigating a unique set of circumstances, as one of the few remaining Am Law 100 firms with first-generation leadership. Yet, the accelerated timeline for the leadership transition is not dissimilar to Shearman & Sterling's recent leadership shakeup.

