After Turning Down Fired Proskauer COO, Paul Hastings Lands ...

After months of scouting for professionals to fill vacated C-suite roles, Paul Hastings has tapped a former Goodwin Procter managing director to serve as the firm's chief operating officer. Chris Davis began as the Am Law 50 firm's COO this month, sources at the firm confirmed, filling a vacancy left by Rob Grossman in September. Davis' addition comes after Paul Hastings ended discussions about recruiting Jonathan O'Brien, the former Proskauer Rose COO who was sued and fired by Proskauer in late December over allegations of stealing trade secrets.

February 23, 2023, 2:59 PM