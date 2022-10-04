After Trimming Senior Associate Ranks, Reed Smith Wants to B...

News From Law.com

As Reed Smith reevaluated head counts in underperforming offices and cut a handful of senior associates and junior partners without significant books of business last month, the global law firm also launched an associate training initiative aimed at developing legal, leadership and business development skills among its junior associate ranks. On Tuesday, Reed Smith announced the Associate Advantage program, a three-year, firmwide professional development effort that began for first- through third-year associates in September.

Legal Services

October 04, 2022, 6:36 PM