David Boies plans to serve one more year as the chair of Boies Schiller Flexner, the firm he founded a quarter century ago, before stepping aside in 2025. Partners are set to vote on amendments to the firm's partnership agreement at a meeting next month. The amendments spell out plans for a transition year where Boies will serve alongside a chair-elect, also set to be voted on at next month's partnership meeting.

Legal Services - Large Law

November 17, 2023, 6:30 AM

