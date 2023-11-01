After Three Plaintiffs Verdicts, Has the Tide Turned for Rou...

News From Law.com

Monsanto lost three Roundup verdicts in the past two weeks totaling more than half a billion dollars. Plaintiffs lawyers insist that the tide has turned and are pressuring Bayer, which owns Monsanto, to settle thousands of lawsuits or recall Roundup, a pesticide. Bayer plans to appeal the verdicts for $175 million and $332 million, citing excessive punitive damages and legal and evidentiary errors. With nine defense verdicts in a row before this, has the tide really turned?

