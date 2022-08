News From Law.com

The University of Oklahoma has appointed alumnus Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents' approval. Paliotta replaces Anil Gollahalli, OU's longest-serving general counsel, who'd held the post 14 years. Gollahalli departed in May to become the chief legal officer for the Big Ten Conference.

Education

August 11, 2022, 3:42 PM