After This Am Law 200 Firm Fled London, Doubters Are Questio...

When David Braswell took up his position as managing partner of St. Louis-founded Armstrong Teasdale in 2019, he launched an unprecedented era of growth for the Am Law 200 firm. But not everyone at Armstrong Teasdale was pleased with the firm's exponential expansion, or its potential implications for the firm's future. While serving as managing partner at Armstrong Teasdale, Braswell launched offices in London, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, New Jersey and Salt Lake City, Utah; after becoming chair in 2021, Braswell played a role in opening up locations in Dublin, Miami and Chicago.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 27, 2024, 1:44 PM