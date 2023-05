News From Law.com

Macy's, Inc. chief legal officer Elisa Garcia will retire on October 6, 2023, after seven years of service with the retail giant. Garcia, 65, joined Macy's as executive vice president, chief legal officer and secretary in 20216. She succeeded Dennis J. Broderick, who retired as the company's general counsel and secretary after 29 years of service.

May 30, 2023, 1:23 PM

