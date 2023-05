News From Law.com

After a year-long in-house stint at Meta, former Kustomer general counsel Mike Chapin is taking the legal reins again at the customer-service-software startup. The move comes as New York City-based Kustomer returns to its roots as a standalone company. Meta last week spun out the company, a reversal in strategy that comes just a year after it bought Kustomer for $1 billion.

