Latham & Watkins is the latest Am Law 50 law firm to add corporate partner talent from a rival this year, reeling in two partners from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Latham on Monday said it added Tracey Zaccone and Justin Rosenberg, partners in its hybrid capital and mergers and acquisitions practice and its private equity practice, respectively. Both Zaccone and Rosenberg had been at Simpson for less than a year.

April 15, 2024, 4:32 PM

