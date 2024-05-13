After SCOTUS Decision in Tyler, Lawsuits Mount to Turn Back ...

News From Law.com

A year after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against property tax collections that give the government more than it is owed, homeowners are filing a crop of lawsuits to enforce their rights under the ruling. The justices ruled 9-0 in "Tyler v. Hennepin County" last May that a public entity that keeps the excess equity in a property after a tax foreclosure violates the Takings Clause of the U.S. Constitution. But lawsuits emerging around the country suggest some local governments are reluctant to change their tax-collection practices.

