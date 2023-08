News From Law.com

A Virginia federal judge on Tuesday approved a settlement agreement that gives LeClairRyan co-founder Gary LeClair a $1.6 million unsecured claim in the defunct firm's ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, after he and a bankruptcy court judge previously slammed LeClair and the bankruptcy trustee for asking both judges to undo prior rulings that had implications for LeClair's tax debts.

August 29, 2023, 2:18 PM

