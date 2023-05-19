After Revenue and Profits Trumble, Kramer Levin Poised to Ca...

News From Law.com

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel saw a 6.1% drop in revenue, to $421.44 million, while its average profits per equity partner tumbled down nearly 15% to $2.38 million last year. Still, firm co-managing partner Howard Spilko noted it was still the firm's second-highest revenue-generating year ever. And, reflecting the cautious optimism among firms with robust restructuring and litigation practices, he said the firm is poised for a strong year in 2023.

May 19, 2023, 12:38 PM

