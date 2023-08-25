After Punting in Roundup MDL, 9th Circuit Upholds Common Ben...

Breaking News From Law.com

After punting on review of a groundbreaking decision in the Roundup multidistrict litigation, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on Thursday upheld common benefit assessments in cases involving Bard IVC filters. Plaintiffs' attorney Ben Martin, represented by Howard Bashman, had challenged U.S. District Judge David Campbell's order imposing assessments against settlements of his cases outside the multidistrict litigation. But the Ninth Circuit cited his participation agreement as granting Campbell the authority to impose such assessments.

