After Partner Pay Climbed 15%, More Modest Comp Gains Are Ex...

News From Law.com

Once expected by a substantial majority of Big Law partners to curb compensation, the COVID-19 pandemic was actually a precursor to the most significant pay increases in more than half a decade, according to a new report. But the pandemic's lingering effects, like supply-chain disruptions, and inflation along with a costly war in Europe, have defined most of 2022, and analysts say those kinds of variables will ultimately result in more modest growth this year.

Legal Services

October 18, 2022, 1:04 PM