Law firms leapt at opportunities to gather in-person as COVID-19 infection rates declined last year, booking retreats and traveling to clients at the first opportunity. Elsewhere in the world, law firms resumed swapping lawyers between firms, a type of intra-firm secondment that global legal network Meritas plans to facilitate in the US some time this year.

January 26, 2023, 4:54 PM