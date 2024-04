News From Law.com

The Litigation Daily checks in with Miriam Kim of Munger, Tolles & Olson, who spent her firm sabbatical late last year as a fellow at the Berkeley Center for Law & Technology studying how artificial intelligence can help public interest lawyers—especially when it comes to tackling non-legal tasks. She is now advocating for firms to expand their pro bono efforts beyond lawyer hours to include technical assistance to legal aid organizations.

AI & Automation

April 16, 2024, 7:30 AM

