Law firms didn't get a hoped-for transactional rebound to end 2023. But they did see acceleration on the demand and revenue front, a strong collections push and billing rates that continued to climb to new heights, according to results from a Wells Fargo survey. Additionally, as opposed to last year, many in the industry believe they have their staffing levels calibrated to capture an upswing in work.

January 30, 2024, 3:09 PM

