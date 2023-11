News From Law.com

Almost two years after she was nominated, Kenly Kiya Kato on Tuesday was confirmed as a judge of the U.S. District Court for California's Central District, where she has served as a magistrate since 2014. The U.S. Senate approved Kato's nomination on a 51-46 vote, making her the first Japanese American woman to serve on the Southern California federal court. She will serve in the Riverside courthouse in the court's eastern division.

November 07, 2023, 5:14 PM

