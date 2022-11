News From Law.com

Looking to regroup its sports practice after some lateral losses earlier this year, Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo has brought on K&L Gates partner Steven Olenick as the new chair of its sports and entertainment practice. Olenick, who was one of the leaders of K&L Gates' sports practice, said he expected his clients would make the move with him to Mintz. He declined to name specific clients.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 29, 2022, 8:00 AM