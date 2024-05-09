After Jury Returns $45M Verdict Against Johnson & Johnson, D...

Breaking News From Law.com

The Dallas-based plaintiffs firm that won a $45 million last month against Johnson & Johnson opened on Thursday with a new talcum powder trial in Oregon. Dean Omar obtained last month's verdict in Illinois, where jurors heard the first trial involving a mesothelioma victim against Johnson & Johnson since its failed talc bankruptcies last year. The Oregon case involved Kyung Lee, diagnosed with mesothelioma at age 48 after decades of exposure to Johnson & Johnson's baby powder.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 09, 2024, 7:07 PM

nature of claim: /