A reworked Grieving Families Act, a major New York bill working its way through the legislative session, four months after Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a prior version, intends to reform and modernize the state's 176 year-old wrongful death statute by allowing extended family the ability to file claims.

New York

May 15, 2023, 5:51 PM

