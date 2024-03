News From Law.com

Redwood City, California- based drugmaker Coherus BioSciences has hired Andy Rittenberg as executive vice president and general counsel. Rittenberg joins Coherus from the antiviral pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, where he spent 17 years, rising to chief compliance officer and senior vice president of legal.

