News From Law.com

Axogen Inc., which develops surgical solutions to peripheral nerve industries, has hired as general counsel a health care veteran who helped sell his last employer for $16 billion. Marc Began will start March 20. He will replace Brad Ottinger, who has been Alachua, Forida-based Axogen's general counsel and chief compliance officer for nearly three years. He'd come to Axogen after serving as general counsel of MicroPort Orthopedics for five years.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 06, 2023, 1:44 PM