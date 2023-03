News From Law.com

Boeing chief legal officer Brett Gerry's handling of the legal fallout from two deadly plane crashes helped earn him $6.2 million in compensation last year, the company disclosed in a securities filing. Boeing's compensation committee approved the package, which included an $890,000 salary, a $2 million stock grant, a $2 million stock option grant and $1 million non-equity incentive compensation, according to the company's latest proxy statement.

Aerospace & Defense

March 06, 2023, 3:19 AM