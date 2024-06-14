After Federal Judges Dismissal, Zantac Legal Fight Reignites...

News From Law.com

Less than two years after a federal judge tossed all the plaintiffs' experts in the Zantac multidistrict litigation, effectively wiping out 5,000 cases, the legal battle over the recalled heartburn medication is flaring up in state courts. Appeals are pending. On May 23, an Illinois jury sided with drug manufacturers GlaxoSmithKline and Boehringer Ingelheim in the first verdict in the nation. Then, on May 31, a judge allowed all the plaintiffs' experts in 75,000 cases in Delaware Superior Court.

June 14, 2024, 1:52 PM

