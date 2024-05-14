After Dismissal of Las Vegas Casino Antitrust Case, Algorith...

News From Law.com

A Nevada judge's May 8 dismissal of an antitrust case over the pricing of Las Vegas casino hotels creates a court split over the use of algorithmic pricing. U.S. District Judge Mirandu Du drew several contrasts between the case and a Dec. 28 ruling refusing to dismiss a similar action against software provider RealPage. On Monday, Caesars and other defendants flagged Du's ruling to a federal judge in New Jersey, where a similar case involving Atlantic City casinos is pending.

May 14, 2024, 2:53 PM

