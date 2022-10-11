After Collaborating on Pharma Case, Finnegan Partner Joins L...

News From Law.com

Cecelia Sanabria has joined Latham & Watkins' IP practice group as a partner in Washington. She was attracted by the firm's "deep bench of trial lawyers," its global platform, and the opportunity to work with Latham attorneys as co-counsel on a high-stakes pharmaceutical case last year. Sanabria described her practice as about equally split between district court and the International Trade Commission, plus the occasional work those cases generate at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

District of Columbia

October 11, 2022, 10:34 AM