After Big Law Letter to Law Schools, Deans Stay Silent, With...

News From Law.com

In response to a letter signed by more than 170 law firms urging law school deans to condemn and prevent incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia on campus following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, a handful of law school deans told The American Lawyer that their schools were already committed to protecting students from hate speech and acts of harassment and violence. Some deans, however, were unclear on the goal of the letter, which closed by asking the law schools to open up a "respectful dialogue" with law firms on the issue.

Legal Services - Large Law

November 09, 2023, 4:00 AM

nature of claim: /