A veteran lawyer had his third petition for admission to practice before Western Michigan's federal district court denied by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, with the circuit backing the lower court's decision to reject the application based on lack of "good moral and professional character" after the attorney, among other things, accused the district court's chief judge of potential manslaughter.

Ohio

January 10, 2023, 11:18 AM