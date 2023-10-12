After a Detour, Uber Sexual Assault Cases Make U-Turn to San...

Breaking News From Law.com

Lawsuits alleging Uber drivers sexually assaulted passengers took a detour this year before being transferred to U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer into multidistrict litigation in the Northern District of California. Nearly 100 cases were transferred, but lawyers predict more given that San Francisco County Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman dismissed 1,000 lawsuits brought by non-California plaintiffs. Uber, which is based in San Francisco, opposed coordination of the case, which allege its policies and procedures fail to prevent sexual assaults.

October 12, 2023, 7:54 PM

