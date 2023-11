News From Law.com

After spending seven months at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, former DOJ trial attorney Michael Shaheen has rejoined Crowell & Moring as a partner in the firm's health care group based in Washington, D.C. Shaheen departed Crowell in April this year for Quinn Emanuel, co-chairing the firm's False Claims Act practice, according to his LinkedIn account. Prior to that, Shaheen was a partner at Crowell from 2020 to 2023.

Legal Services - Large Law

November 09, 2023, 3:12 PM

nature of claim: /