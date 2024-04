News From Law.com

The majority of lawyers and staff of Denver-based law firm Moye White have accepted offers to join Fennemore Craig in mid-April in Fennemore's fourth large group lateral hire of 2024. Fennemore's addition of roughly 50 lawyers and 30 staff will result in the dissolution of Moye White, which will wind down its operations over the course of the year, Fennemore CEO James Goodnow said in an interview.

