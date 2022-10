News From Law.com

The trial lawyers who left a big Texas firm in 1997 to form Houston trial boutique Hicks Thomas sought more flexibility in fees, lower overhead, avoidance of client conflicts and greater use of technology. The firm has achieved those goals in spades, partner John Thomas said, and 25 years later, the partners are now focused on the future."We are grooming our younger generation to step into the roles of guiding the firm," he said.

October 05, 2022, 9:42 AM