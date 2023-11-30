After 1 Year, FTX Bankruptcy Is More Lucrative for Law Firms...

News From Law.com

For law firms like Sullivan & Cromwell and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency trading firm-turned-accounting fraud FTX is proving to be highly profitable, even though it wasn't associated with a major recession. Between November 2022 and September 2023, debtor's counsel Sullivan & Cromwell billed $131.5 million in legal work at a blended hourly rate of $1,289. Working as special counsel to FTX, Quinn Emanuel billed more than $28 million during the same period.

Cryptocurrency

November 30, 2023, 4:00 AM

nature of claim: /