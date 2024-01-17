After $63.5M Verdict, Joe Carollo Faces Complaint to Be Remo...

News From Law.com

The Little Havana businessmen, to whom a federal district court jury awarded $63.5 million in June based upon violations of their First Amendment rights by Joe Carollo, have moved for the commissioner to be removed from office pursuant to the Miami City Charter. Jeffrey Gutchess, a partner at AXS Law Group in Miami who represents the plaintiffs, William Fuller and Martin Pinilla, said the lawsuit against the defendants, the City of Miami and Carollo, would set a good precedent against alleged government corruption.

January 17, 2024, 11:32 AM

