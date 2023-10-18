After $18.8M Talc Verdict, Asbestos Attorney Asks for Trial ...

News From Law.com

An asbestos lawyer plans to ask a bankruptcy judge on Thursday to lift the automatic stay in the Bestwall bankruptcy so that his client can go to trial against Georgia-Pacific. Clay Thompson represents Richard Dale, diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2022, who has a Feb. 26 trial set in Middlesex County Superior Court. Thompson's request comes three months after another lawyer, Joseph Satterley, won an $18.8 million verdict after seeking similar relief in the Johnson & Johnson talc bankruptcy.

October 18, 2023, 4:09 PM

