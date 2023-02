News From Law.com

A Philadelphia jury has awarded more than $7 million to a rail worker who suffered numerous facial and chest fractures when he was struck by a SEPTA train while on a jobsite. The $7.29 million verdict, which was handed down in Judge Angelo Foglietta's courtroom Feb. 21, was nearly 73 times the final settlement offer from the only remaining defendant at trial, Independence Constructors Corp.

Pennsylvania

February 28, 2023, 12:48 PM